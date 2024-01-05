Who is the Top Investor In A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS)?

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) is -3.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.45 and a high of $82.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $78.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.8% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.03% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.38, the stock is -0.72% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 11.82% off its SMA200. AOS registered 34.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.38.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.84%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $11.81B and $3.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.25 and Fwd P/E is 19.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.17% and -4.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.75%).

A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.73, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A.O. Smith Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.99% this year

A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.27M, and float is at 120.71M with Short Float at 2.01%.

A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH MARK D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH MARK D sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $76.01 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

A.O. Smith Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that WOLF IDELLE K (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $76.16 per share for $76156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47954.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, STERN JAMES F (Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec) disposed off 8,118 shares at an average price of $73.00 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 120,000 shares of A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS).

A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS): Who are the competitors?

Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) lies in the list of competitors of the A.O. Smith Corp. and is 28.63% higher over the same period from AOSTrane Technologies PLC (TT) is 34.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.