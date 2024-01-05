Who is the Top Investor In Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is 12.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.67 and a high of $42.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.63% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -43.88% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.53, the stock is 23.40% and 27.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing 8.01% at the moment leaves the stock 14.18% off its SMA200. ARWR registered -10.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 38.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.27%, and is 11.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $240.74M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.05% and -18.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.86%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.64, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.23% this year

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.31M, and float is at 101.17M with Short Float at 7.65%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anzalone Christopher Richard, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 9,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $31.01 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.72 million shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $28.54 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.73 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, San Martin Javier (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 19,700 shares at an average price of $28.80 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 131,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 28.32% up over the past 12 months.Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lies in the list of competitors of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is -10.16% lower over the same period from ARWRLigand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) is 6.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.