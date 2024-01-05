Who is the Top Investor In Atreca Inc (BCEL)?

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) is -11.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -43.56% and -46.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -5.10% at the moment leaves the stock -82.07% off its SMA200. BCEL registered -87.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.53%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.22.

The stock witnessed a -49.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.89%, and is -11.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.22% over the week and 16.32% over the month.

Atreca Inc (BCEL) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $4.65M and $0.26M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37169.58%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.85% and -94.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-908.60%).

Atreca Inc (BCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atreca Inc (BCEL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atreca Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.05% this year

Atreca Inc (BCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.35M, and float is at 29.30M with Short Float at 8.71%.

Atreca Inc (BCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Atreca Inc (BCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP sold 274,739 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Atreca Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Serafini Tito (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 5,487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $0.95 per share for $5225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72817.0 shares of the BCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, CROSS HERB (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,487 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $5225.0. The insider now directly holds 72,817 shares of Atreca Inc (BCEL).