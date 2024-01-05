Who is the Top Investor In Bank of Montreal (BMO)?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is -1.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.98 and a high of $102.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $96.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.09% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.33% higher than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.02, the stock is 3.92% and 14.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 11.93% off its SMA200. BMO registered 6.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.93%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 55767 employees, a market worth around $69.95B and $50.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.06. Profit margin for the company is 5.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.14% and -5.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.62%).

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Montreal is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.43% this year

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 720.91M, and float is at 720.74M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading 0.77% up over the past 12 months.Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) lies in the list of competitors of the Bank of Montreal and is 16.17% higher over the same period from BMONano Labs Ltd. ADR (NA) is 39.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.