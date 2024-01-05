Who is the Top Investor In BankUnited Inc (BKU)?

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) is -3.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.83 and a high of $40.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKU stock was last observed hovering at around $31.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.19% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -32.98% lower than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.25, the stock is -0.56% and 14.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 29.80% off its SMA200. BKU registered -6.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.13%.

The stock witnessed a 5.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.88%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

BankUnited Inc (BKU) has around 1598 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.41% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.11%).

BankUnited Inc (BKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankUnited Inc (BKU) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.83, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankUnited Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.54% this year

BankUnited Inc (BKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.67M, and float is at 73.64M with Short Float at 7.83%.

BankUnited Inc (BKU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BankUnited Inc (BKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malcolm Kevin A., the company’s Officer of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $35.21 per share for a total of $49505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

BankUnited Inc (BKU): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) that is trading 33.69% up over the past 12 months.Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) lies in the list of competitors of the BankUnited Inc and is -12.02% lower over the same period from BKUCapital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -13.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.