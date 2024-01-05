Who is the Top Investor In Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM)?

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 40.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 39.73% and 58.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 22.46% off its SMA200. CTRM registered 38.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.03%, and is 44.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.31% over the week and 10.75% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $57.74M and $140.47M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.20. Profit margin for the company is 33.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.32% and -51.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.23%).

Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.62M, and float is at 96.51M with Short Float at 1.10%.