Who is the Top Investor In Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) is 45.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $18.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DYN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.62%.

Currently trading at $19.39, the stock is 58.13% and 86.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.82 million and changing 31.28% at the moment leaves the stock 78.94% off its SMA200. DYN registered 65.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.43%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.66.

The stock witnessed a 66.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.33%, and is 42.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.73% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 202.97% and 3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.56%).

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.55% this year

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.64M, and float is at 31.45M with Short Float at 30.94%.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brumm Joshua T, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Brumm Joshua T sold 218,536 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $18.51 per share for a total of $4.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Beskrovnaya Oxana (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 42,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $18.13 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, McNeill Jonathan (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 2,009 shares at an average price of $18.04 for $36242.0. The insider now directly holds 143,618 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN).

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) that is trading 44.55% up over the past 12 months.Biogen Inc. (BIIB) lies in the list of competitors of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc and is -4.16% lower over the same period from DYNSarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -22.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.