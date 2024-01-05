Who is the Top Investor In I-Mab ADR (IMAB)?

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) is 11.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $7.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 30.36% and 35.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -8.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.71% off its SMA200. IMAB registered -50.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

The stock witnessed a 38.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.83%, and is 31.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.21% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 82.76% and -72.36% from its 52-week high.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for I-Mab ADR (IMAB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

I-Mab ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.89% this year

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.27M, and float is at 81.69M with Short Float at 2.23%.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months.Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) lies in the list of competitors of the I-Mab ADR and is 71.21% higher over the same period from IMABMerck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 2.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.