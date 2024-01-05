Who is the Top Investor In Insmed Inc (INSM)?

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) is -6.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.04 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.04% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.77% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.13, the stock is 0.35% and 10.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 30.12% off its SMA200. INSM registered 51.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.62%, and is -7.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Insmed Inc (INSM) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $280.81M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -257.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.61% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.76%).

Insmed Inc (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insmed Inc (INSM) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.07, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insmed Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.25% this year

Insmed Inc (INSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.06M, and float is at 139.46M with Short Float at 8.70%.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Inc (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole, the company’s Chief People Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole sold 22,288 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94549.0 shares.

Insmed Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Flammer Martina M.D. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 28,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Bonstein Sara (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,199 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 105,241 shares of Insmed Inc (INSM).

Insmed Inc (INSM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) that is trading 44.55% up over the past 12 months.Novartis AG ADR (NVS) lies in the list of competitors of the Insmed Inc and is 22.87% higher over the same period from INSMAlimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is 42.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.