Who is the Top Investor In Qudian Inc ADR (QD)?

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) is 3.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $2.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.6% off the consensus price target high of $7.21 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.6% higher than the price target low of $7.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 5.63% and 15.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 16.96% off its SMA200. QD registered 125.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.43%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $357.75M and $39.97M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.45. Profit margin for the company is 233.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.36% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.69%).

Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc ADR (QD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2024.

Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.76M, and Short Float at -.

Qudian Inc ADR (QD): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading 39.40% up over the past 12 months.Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) lies in the list of competitors of the Qudian Inc ADR and is 16.07% higher over the same period from QDNavient Corp. (NAVI) is 9.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.