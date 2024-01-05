Who is the Top Investor In Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)?

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) is -7.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.19 and a high of $20.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is -4.39% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.23% off its SMA200. REZI registered 3.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.16.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.75%, and is -8.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.51 and Fwd P/E is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.58% and -13.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.96%).

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resideo Technologies Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.97% this year

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.22M, and float is at 143.53M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Theodore Phillip L., the company’s President Products & Solutions. SEC filings show that Theodore Phillip L. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $16.45 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Beskid Tina M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 13,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $17.25 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41259.0 shares of the REZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Geldmacher Jay L (President and CEO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $17.53 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 441,879 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI).