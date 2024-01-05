Who is the Top Investor In SLM Corp. (SLM)?

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) is -3.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $19.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -32.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.53, the stock is 2.64% and 17.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 23.57% off its SMA200. SLM registered 12.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.58%.

The stock witnessed a 16.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.02%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

SLM Corp. (SLM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.76 and Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.42% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.37%).

SLM Corp. (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corp. (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.58, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.05% this year

SLM Corp. (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.68M, and float is at 222.95M with Short Float at 4.36%.

SLM Corp. (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corp. (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jafarieh Nicolas, the company’s EVP -Legal, Govt, Comm Officer. SEC filings show that Jafarieh Nicolas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $16.12 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

SLM Corp. (SLM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 26.64% up over the past 12 months.Bank of America Corp. (BAC) lies in the list of competitors of the SLM Corp. and is -0.79% lower over the same period from SLMWells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is 16.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.