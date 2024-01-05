Who is the Top Investor In Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) is 3.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.57 and a high of $25.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.48% off the consensus price target high of $26.10 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.06, the stock is 6.47% and 11.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 15.88% off its SMA200. SBLK registered 19.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.12.

The stock witnessed a 1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.09%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $980.61M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.13% and -11.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.14%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.22, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.88% this year

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.86M, and float is at 87.87M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paragon Shipping Inc. Cl A (PRGNF) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months.Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) lies in the list of competitors of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp and is -13.30% lower over the same period from SBLK