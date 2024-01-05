Who is the Top Investor In ThredUp Inc (TDUP)?

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) is -7.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -9.54% and -12.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.39% off its SMA200. TDUP registered 77.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.19.

The stock witnessed a -10.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.12%, and is -12.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has around 2416 employees, a market worth around $224.15M and $311.95M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.17% and -52.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.83%).

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThredUp Inc (TDUP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThredUp Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.25M, and float is at 74.27M with Short Float at 9.68%.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at ThredUp Inc (TDUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reinhart James G., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Reinhart James G. sold 11,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $26320.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

ThredUp Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Reinhart James G. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 40,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $2.28 per share for $92813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the TDUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Reinhart James G. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $11459.0. The insider now directly holds 537,767 shares of ThredUp Inc (TDUP).

ThredUp Inc (TDUP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 73.93% up over the past 12 months.Walmart Inc. (WMT) lies in the list of competitors of the ThredUp Inc and is 10.11% higher over the same period from TDUPTJX Cos. (TJX) is 15.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.