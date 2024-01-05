Who is the Top Investor In Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -8.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $17.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $12.98, the stock is -4.58% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 1.43% off its SMA200. TROX registered -6.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.94.

The stock witnessed a -3.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.44%, and is -10.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6611 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is -9.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.77% and -26.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.63%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.78, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.88% this year

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.50M, and float is at 116.50M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Guthrie Vanessa Ann sold 2,395 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $13.66 per share for a total of $32716.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41324.0 shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Guthrie Vanessa Ann (Director) sold a total of 54 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $14.87 per share for $803.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43719.0 shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Guthrie Vanessa Ann (Director) disposed off 46 shares at an average price of $15.48 for $712.0. The insider now directly holds 33,734 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).