Who is the Top Investor In Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)?

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) is 2.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.72 and a high of $31.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is 4.04% and 10.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -37.38% off its SMA200. VIR registered -58.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.01%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $118.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -505.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.03% and -67.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.57%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.38, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.06% this year

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.24M, and float is at 88.07M with Short Float at 7.15%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SATO VICKI L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SATO VICKI L sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $25.11 per share for $17577.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.68 million shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 89,942 shares at an average price of $25.18 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 16,684,741 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR).