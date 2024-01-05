Who is the Top Investor In Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)?

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is 1.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.26 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 3.58% and 10.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 12.66% off its SMA200. VIRT registered -0.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.40.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.13%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has around 993 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.94% and -4.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.79%).

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.11, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtu Financial Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.91% this year

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.55M, and float is at 85.28M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cifu Douglas A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cifu Douglas A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $17.06 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Virtu Financial Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Molluso Joseph (Co-President & Co-COO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $17.17 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the VIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Cifu Douglas A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 452,907 shares of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT).

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) that is trading -20.88% down over the past 12 months.Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) lies in the list of competitors of the Virtu Financial Inc and is -0.01% lower over the same period from VIRTBGC Group Inc. Cl A (BGC) is 65.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.