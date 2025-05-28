Alcoa Corp (AA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is -25.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.53 and a high of $47.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $28.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $28.25, the stock is 4.44% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -19.31% off its SMA200. AA registered -32.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.8118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.011.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.81%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Alcoa Corp (AA) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $12.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 6.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.21% and -40.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.25%).

with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.15% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.85% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.73% in year-over-year returns.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Top Institutional Holders

710.0 institutions hold shares in Alcoa Corp (AA), with institutional investors hold 77.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.90M, and float is at 256.77M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 77.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.95 million shares valued at $713.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9713% of the AA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.17 million shares valued at $682.84 million to account for 9.5364 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 15.01 million shares representing 8.3366% and valued at over $596.93 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.7069 of the shares totaling 8.47 million with a market value of $337.03 million.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bacchi Renato, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Bacchi Renato sold 23,867 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 ’24 at a price of $42.29 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57317.0 shares.