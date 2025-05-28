rts logo

Alcoa Corp (AA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is -25.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.53 and a high of $47.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $28.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $28.25, the stock is 4.44% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -19.31% off its SMA200. AA registered -32.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.8118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.011.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.81%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Alcoa Corp (AA) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $12.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 6.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.21% and -40.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.25%).

with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.15% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.85% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.73% in year-over-year returns.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Top Institutional Holders

710.0 institutions hold shares in Alcoa Corp (AA), with institutional investors hold 77.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.90M, and float is at 256.77M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 77.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.95 million shares valued at $713.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9713% of the AA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.17 million shares valued at $682.84 million to account for 9.5364 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 15.01 million shares representing 8.3366% and valued at over $596.93 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.7069 of the shares totaling 8.47 million with a market value of $337.03 million.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bacchi Renato, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Bacchi Renato sold 23,867 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 ’24 at a price of $42.29 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57317.0 shares.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.