Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) up 26.07% since start of the year

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is 26.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.61, the stock is 1.63% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.13 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 12.31% off its SMA200. AQN registered -15.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2854 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.9949.

The stock witnessed a 6.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.56%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has around 3786 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $2.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.56. Profit margin for the company is -49.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.89% and -14.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.23%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.47% this year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Top Institutional Holders

326.0 institutions hold shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), with institutional investors hold 69.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 767.75M, and float is at 767.17M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 69.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is STARBOARD VALUE LP with over 62.14 million shares valued at $364.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8571% of the AQN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 28.91 million shares valued at $169.43 million to account for 4.121 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 27.04 million shares representing 3.8548% and valued at over $158.48 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 2.9677 of the shares totaling 20.82 million with a market value of $122.01 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Insider Activity

