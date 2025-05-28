Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) up 40.96% since start of the year

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) is 40.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.80 and a high of $148.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $120.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21%.

Currently trading at $119.52, the stock is -4.09% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.51 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.93% off its SMA200. BABA registered 45.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.4552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.9957.

The stock witnessed a -0.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.81%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.46% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has around 124320 employees, a market worth around $286.18B and $138.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.02. Profit margin for the company is 13.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.46% and -19.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.96% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

1948.0 institutions hold shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), with institutional investors hold 15.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.39B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 15.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 10.77 million shares valued at $775.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4365% of the BABA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 21.87 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 0.1108 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC which holds 18.4 million shares representing 0.0932% and valued at over $1.32 billion, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 0.093 of the shares totaling 18.35 million with a market value of $1.32 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Insider Activity

