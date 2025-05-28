rts logo

Alight Inc (ALIT) Is Down -20.09% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is -20.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is 0.44% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.77 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -17.27% off its SMA200. ALIT registered -33.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4936 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.68425.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.66%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Alight Inc (ALIT) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $2.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is -1.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.16% and -38.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.73%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.14% this year.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

351.0 institutions hold shares in Alight Inc (ALIT), with institutional investors hold 111.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.87M, and float is at 460.99M with Short Float at 5.50%. Institutions hold 107.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with over 52.48 million shares valued at $387.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6081% of the ALIT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STARBOARD VALUE LP with 43.4 million shares valued at $320.26 million to account for 7.9453 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 41.04 million shares representing 7.5143% and valued at over $302.88 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.0576 of the shares totaling 33.09 million with a market value of $244.17 million.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guilmette David D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Guilmette David D bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Alight Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 ’25 that Lopes Robert A. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 ’25 and was made at $6.25 per share for $18750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23941.0 shares of the ALIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Massey Richard N (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $6.39 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 1,573,489 shares of Alight Inc (ALIT).

