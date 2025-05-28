Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.64% Change This Year

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.66 and a high of $208.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $169.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.39%.

Currently trading at $173.98, the stock is 5.94% and 7.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.27 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 0.75% off its SMA200. GOOG registered -2.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.3136 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $172.686.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.91%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has around 183323 employees, a market worth around $2103.58B and $359.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.40 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 30.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.95% and -16.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.02%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.97% this year.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

5372.0 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG), with institutional investors hold 65.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.47B, and float is at 5.07B with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 61.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 414.41 million shares valued at $76.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.3574% of the GOOG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 355.33 million shares valued at $65.17 billion to account for 2.8788 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 187.07 million shares representing 1.5156% and valued at over $34.31 billion, while FMR LLC holds 0.8843 of the shares totaling 109.15 million with a market value of $20.02 billion.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pichai Sundar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pichai Sundar sold 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $170.87 per share for a total of $5.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.62 million shares.

Alphabet Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Shriram Kavitark Ram (Director) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $175.00 per share for $1.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Shriram Kavitark Ram (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $175.00 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 255,400 shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG).