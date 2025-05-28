Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.61 and a high of $242.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $200.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.03%.

Currently trading at $206.02, the stock is 4.06% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.59 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 12.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.55%.

The stock witnessed a 9.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) has around 1556000 employees, a market worth around $2187.18B and $650.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.60 and Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is 10.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.89% and -15.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.02%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.88% this year.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

7011.0 institutions hold shares in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), with institutional investors hold 71.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.61B, and float is at 9.49B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 65.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 767.07 million shares valued at $148.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3424% of the AMZN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 648.7 million shares valued at $125.36 billion to account for 6.2094 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 347.81 million shares representing 3.3293% and valued at over $67.21 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.1522 of the shares totaling 329.31 million with a market value of $63.64 billion.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herrington Douglas J, the company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores. SEC filings show that Herrington Douglas J sold 6,843 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $200.77 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Jassy Andrew R (President and CEO) sold a total of 19,872 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $201.30 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.15 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Garman Matthew S (CEO Amazon Web Services) disposed off 20,923 shares at an average price of $201.30 for $4.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN).