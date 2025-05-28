rts logo

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.61 and a high of $242.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $200.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.03%.

Currently trading at $206.02, the stock is 4.06% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.59 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 12.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.55%.

The stock witnessed a 9.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) has around 1556000 employees, a market worth around $2187.18B and $650.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.60 and Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is 10.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.89% and -15.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.02%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.88% this year.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

7011.0 institutions hold shares in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), with institutional investors hold 71.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.61B, and float is at 9.49B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 65.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 767.07 million shares valued at $148.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3424% of the AMZN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 648.7 million shares valued at $125.36 billion to account for 6.2094 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 347.81 million shares representing 3.3293% and valued at over $67.21 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.1522 of the shares totaling 329.31 million with a market value of $63.64 billion.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herrington Douglas J, the company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores. SEC filings show that Herrington Douglas J sold 6,843 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $200.77 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Jassy Andrew R (President and CEO) sold a total of 19,872 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $201.30 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.15 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Garman Matthew S (CEO Amazon Web Services) disposed off 20,923 shares at an average price of $201.30 for $4.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.