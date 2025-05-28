AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is 0.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is 39.62% and 40.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.28 million and changing 23.77% at the moment leaves the stock 4.44% off its SMA200. AMC registered -20.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.83965.

The stock witnessed a 47.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.63%, and is 38.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.91% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has around 33382 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $4.55B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.67% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.56%).

with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.58% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.77% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

318.0 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC), with institutional investors hold 34.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 433.14M, and float is at 430.80M with Short Float at 14.51%. Institutions hold 34.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 30.51 million shares valued at $151.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.489% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 8.3 million shares valued at $41.33 million to account for 8.1428 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 20.81 million shares representing 6.4705% and valued at over $103.62 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 3.8952 of the shares totaling 12.53 million with a market value of $62.38 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Insider Activity

#####