Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is 0.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is 11.60% and 11.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.89 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 33.36% off its SMA200. AMPX registered 92.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5216 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.10709.

The stock witnessed a 9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.51%, and is 7.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $338.73M and $33.12M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -135.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.25% and -33.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.95%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.84% this year.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Top Institutional Holders

139.0 institutions hold shares in Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), with institutional investors hold 32.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.55M, and float is at 86.27M with Short Float at 6.44%. Institutions hold 29.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is INVESCO LTD. with over 1.19 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.2269% of the AMPX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with 1.1 million shares valued at $1.4 million to account for 1.138 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARCLAYS PLC which holds 1.04 million shares representing 1.0716% and valued at over $1.32 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 1.0003 of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $1.23 million.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stefan Constantin Ionel, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Stefan Constantin Ionel sold 20,366 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $2.43 per share for a total of $49530.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Amprius Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Wallach Sandra (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 27,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $2.43 per share for $67111.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the AMPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Sun Kang (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 69,786 shares at an average price of $2.43 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,812,235 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX).