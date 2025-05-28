Are we looking at the next big move in Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)?

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) is 13.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $23.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $22.20, the stock is 0.86% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 10.37% off its SMA200. ACI registered 7.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.7824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.1133.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.51%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.91% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has around 195000 employees, a market worth around $12.78B and $80.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is 1.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.59% and -4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.29% this year.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Top Institutional Holders

1.0 institutions hold shares in Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI), with institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 575.44M, and float is at 413.69M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 73.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 151.82 million shares valued at $3.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.239% of the ACI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 36.04 million shares valued at $711.88 million to account for 6.2296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 21.16 million shares representing 3.6574% and valued at over $417.95 million, while NORGES BANK holds 2.4353 of the shares totaling 14.09 million with a market value of $278.29 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gajial Omer, the company’s EVP Chief Merch & Digital Off. SEC filings show that Gajial Omer sold 47,303 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $21.46 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29 ’25, Saenz Jennifer (Officer) Proposed Sale 30,813 shares at an average price of $21.89 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI).