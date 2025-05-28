Are we looking at the next big move in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -33.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.24, the stock is -2.48% and -13.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -34.47% off its SMA200. FOLD registered -35.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.1876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.52265.

The stock witnessed a -15.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.50%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has around 499 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $543.14M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.16. Profit margin for the company is -5.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.40% and -50.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.94% this year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

379.0 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD), with institutional investors hold 103.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.92M, and float is at 297.28M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 102.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.59 million shares valued at $283.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4111% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with 28.06 million shares valued at $278.33 million to account for 9.2363 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 27.4 million shares representing 9.0199% and valued at over $271.81 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 8.023 of the shares totaling 24.37 million with a market value of $241.77 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Bradley L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Campbell Bradley L sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 ’25 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $4000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, Campbell Bradley L (President and CEO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $10.02 for $75124.0. The insider now directly holds 886,654 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD).