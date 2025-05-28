rts logo

Are we looking at the next big move in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -33.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.24, the stock is -2.48% and -13.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -34.47% off its SMA200. FOLD registered -35.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.1876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.52265.

The stock witnessed a -15.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.50%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has around 499 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $543.14M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.16. Profit margin for the company is -5.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.40% and -50.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.94% this year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

379.0 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD), with institutional investors hold 103.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.92M, and float is at 297.28M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 102.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.59 million shares valued at $283.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4111% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with 28.06 million shares valued at $278.33 million to account for 9.2363 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 27.4 million shares representing 9.0199% and valued at over $271.81 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 8.023 of the shares totaling 24.37 million with a market value of $241.77 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Bradley L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Campbell Bradley L sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 ’25 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $4000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, Campbell Bradley L (President and CEO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $10.02 for $75124.0. The insider now directly holds 886,654 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.