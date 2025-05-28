Are we looking at the next big move in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) is 8.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.00 and a high of $188.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARM stock was last observed hovering at around $127.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.78%.

Currently trading at $133.96, the stock is 7.03% and 16.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 0.24% off its SMA200. ARM registered 19.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.5612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.64383.

The stock witnessed a 18.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.00%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has around 7096 employees, a market worth around $141.60B and $4.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.79 and Fwd P/E is 56.07. Profit margin for the company is 19.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.45% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Top Institutional Holders

890.0 institutions hold shares in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), with institutional investors hold 63.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 7.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with over 20.0 million shares valued at $328.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9157% of the ARM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 6.43 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 0.6156 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ which holds 5.97 million shares representing 0.5718% and valued at over $976.83 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 0.4875 of the shares totaling 5.09 million with a market value of $832.83 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22 ’25, Child Jason (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,080 shares at an average price of $175.00 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM).