Are we looking at the next big move in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)?

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is -7.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.60 and a high of $49.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $39.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85%.

Currently trading at $40.42, the stock is 1.77% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -5.02% off its SMA200. CFG registered 12.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.7798 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.5577.

The stock witnessed a 9.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has around 17287 employees, a market worth around $17.53B and $12.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.99% and -17.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.98%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.07% this year.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

1169.0 institutions hold shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), with institutional investors hold 97.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 437.67M, and float is at 429.65M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 96.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 55.36 million shares valued at $1.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.191% of the CFG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 52.29 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 11.5149 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.21 million shares representing 5.3312% and valued at over $872.33 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 4.8624 of the shares totaling 22.08 million with a market value of $795.63 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16 ’24, Read Craig Jack (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 3,604 shares at an average price of $44.11 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG).

