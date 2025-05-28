rts logo

Are we looking at the next big move in Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA)?

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is -23.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.09 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is 0.02% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -12.28% off its SMA200. LBTYA registered 15.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.5374 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.47145.

The stock witnessed a -10.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.98%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) has around 6820 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $7.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.85% and -31.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.92% this year.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Top Institutional Holders

380.0 institutions hold shares in Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA), with institutional investors hold 97.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.79M, and float is at 166.91M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 93.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with over 12.35 million shares valued at $215.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.3277% of the LBTYA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 8.43 million shares valued at $147.01 million to account for 2.2721 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 7.33 million shares representing 1.9758% and valued at over $127.83 million, while BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA holds 1.9381 of the shares totaling 7.19 million with a market value of $125.4 million.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waldron Jason, the company’s SVP & CAO. SEC filings show that Waldron Jason sold 30,283 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $9.77 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26282.0 shares.

Liberty Global Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) sold a total of 17,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $10.31 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28065.0 shares of the LBTYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, GOULD PAUL A (Director) disposed off 102,748 shares at an average price of $12.20 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 499,684 shares of Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA).

