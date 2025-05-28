Are we looking at the next big move in Microvision Inc (MVIS)?

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is -9.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 5.26% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.12 million and changing 10.28% at the moment leaves the stock 1.53% off its SMA200. MVIS registered 1.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.16235.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.92%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Microvision Inc (MVIS) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $294.13M and $4.33M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2295.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.50% and -39.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-144.73%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.52% this year.

Microvision Inc (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

199.0 institutions hold shares in Microvision Inc (MVIS), with institutional investors hold 28.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.26M, and float is at 246.31M with Short Float at 22.54%. Institutions hold 28.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.3 million shares valued at $16.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3304% of the MVIS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.81 million shares valued at $15.7 million to account for 7.0982 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.06 million shares representing 2.4242% and valued at over $5.36 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.2219 of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $4.92 million.

Microvision Inc (MVIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Jada, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Jada sold 20,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 ’25 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $32384.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20113.0 shares.