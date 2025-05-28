Are we looking at the next big move in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is 7.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.28 and a high of $84.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $81.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28%.

Currently trading at $83.06, the stock is 4.05% and 8.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 8.65% off its SMA200. NDAQ registered 33.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.228 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.4498.

The stock witnessed a 10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.41%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has around 9162 employees, a market worth around $47.69B and $7.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.66 and Fwd P/E is 23.34. Profit margin for the company is 16.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.53% and -1.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.13%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.25% this year.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Top Institutional Holders

1351.0 institutions hold shares in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), with institutional investors hold 94.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 573.94M, and float is at 428.45M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 84.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with over 85.61 million shares valued at $5.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.8529% of the NDAQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESTOR AB with 58.18 million shares valued at $3.51 billion to account for 10.0945 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 48.38 million shares representing 8.3946% and valued at over $2.92 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.7828 of the shares totaling 33.33 million with a market value of $2.01 billion.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Insider Activity

Nasdaq Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that SKULE JEREMY (EVP, CSO) sold a total of 1,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $81.52 per share for $85841.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99595.0 shares of the NDAQ stock.

