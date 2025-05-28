Are we looking at the next big move in Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI)?

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) is -83.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $12.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVNI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -1.35% and 44.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -68.55% off its SMA200. NVNI registered -70.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28758 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.320615.

The stock witnessed a 156.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.45%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 22.51% over the month.

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $14.39M and $35.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.63% and -96.58% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.87% this year.

The shares outstanding are 34.55M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 18.00%.

