Are we looking at the next big move in Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)?

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) is 23.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 15.16% and 26.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 16.75% off its SMA200. SLI registered 1.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5417.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $351.56M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.22% and -31.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.88%).

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Top Institutional Holders

118.0 institutions hold shares in Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), with institutional investors hold 8.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 194.02M, and float is at 167.88M with Short Float at 3.54%. Institutions hold 7.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with over 13.48 million shares valued at $16.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4966% of the SLI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 3.7 million shares valued at $4.63 million to account for 2.0604 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP which holds 3.01 million shares representing 1.675% and valued at over $3.77 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 0.9995 of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $2.28 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Insider Activity

