Are we looking at the next big move in T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 10.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.76 and a high of $276.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $242.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $243.36, the stock is -0.22% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 47.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $252.3386 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $232.27306.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.05%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.45% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $276.32B and $82.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72 and Fwd P/E is 19.15. Profit margin for the company is 14.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.71% and -11.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.04%).

with sales reaching $20.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.76% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.19% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.09% in year-over-year returns.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

2343.0 institutions hold shares in T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), with institutional investors hold 93.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 460.54M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 37.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with over 85.36 million shares valued at $15.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2957% of the TMUS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 45.35 million shares valued at $7.99 billion to account for 3.8762 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 36.73 million shares representing 3.1394% and valued at over $6.47 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 2.0778 of the shares totaling 24.31 million with a market value of $4.28 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $244.40 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that SIEVERT G MICHAEL (President and CEO) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $240.99 per share for $5.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the TMUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, SIEVERT G MICHAEL (Officer) Proposed Sale 22,500 shares at an average price of $245.12 for $5.52 million. The insider now directly holds shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS).