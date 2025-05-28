Are we looking at the next big move in Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA)?

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) is 47.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is 6.28% and 0.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing 9.09% at the moment leaves the stock 22.51% off its SMA200. TUYA registered 42.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1624.

The stock witnessed a 18.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.21%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has around 1435 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $311.64M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.00 and Fwd P/E is 20.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.25% and -42.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.97%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.46% this year.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Top Institutional Holders

106.0 institutions hold shares in Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), with institutional investors hold 32.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 530.73M, and float is at 457.32M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 26.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.36 million shares valued at $14.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.4948% of the TUYA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CARMIGNAC GESTION with 6.04 million shares valued at $10.33 million to account for 1.0805 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.79 million shares representing 0.8565% and valued at over $8.19 million, while NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC holds 0.5833 of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $5.58 million.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Insider Activity

