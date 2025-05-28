Are we looking at the next big move in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)?

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) is 8.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.49 and a high of $34.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $31.75, the stock is 0.23% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 0.46% off its SMA200. VICI registered 7.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.7528 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.6119.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.67%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $33.55B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is 67.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.48% and -7.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.89% this year.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

1237.0 institutions hold shares in VICI Properties Inc (VICI), with institutional investors hold 101.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 101.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 153.88 million shares valued at $4.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.7581% of the VICI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 104.25 million shares valued at $2.99 billion to account for 9.9988 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 65.05 million shares representing 6.2387% and valued at over $1.86 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.2159 of the shares totaling 54.38 million with a market value of $1.58 billion.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wasserman Gabriel, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Wasserman Gabriel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 ’24 at a price of $33.61 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33187.0 shares.