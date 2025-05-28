Arista Networks Inc (ANET): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ANET Stock Is Going Next

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) is -16.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.43 and a high of $133.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $91.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29%.

Currently trading at $92.49, the stock is 1.38% and 12.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.88 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.35% off its SMA200. ANET registered 16.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.3284 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.70009.

The stock witnessed a 18.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.42%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has around 4412 employees, a market worth around $116.16B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.13 and Fwd P/E is 30.98. Profit margin for the company is 40.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.63% and -30.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.42% this year.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

2292.0 institutions hold shares in Arista Networks Inc (ANET), with institutional investors hold 85.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 69.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.39 million shares valued at $8.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4565% of the ANET Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.09 million shares valued at $7.04 billion to account for 6.4038 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 14.23 million shares representing 4.5367% and valued at over $4.99 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4511 of the shares totaling 10.83 million with a market value of $3.79 billion.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wassenaar Yvonne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wassenaar Yvonne sold 168 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $94.20 per share for a total of $15826.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12476.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, 1999 MCCOOL FAMILY TRUST (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,334 shares at an average price of $95.67 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET).