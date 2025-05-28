Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) is 8.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.24 and a high of $87.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $70.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $70.96, the stock is 1.81% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -2.50% off its SMA200. AZN registered -9.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.2976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.77635.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.89%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.50% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has around 94300 employees, a market worth around $220.07B and $54.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.95. Profit margin for the company is 14.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.87% and -19.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.83% this year.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

1522.0 institutions hold shares in Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), with institutional investors hold 17.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 3.10B with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 17.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 64.94 million shares valued at $5.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.1788% of the AZN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 42.6 million shares valued at $3.32 billion to account for 2.7411 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 40.57 million shares representing 2.6106% and valued at over $3.16 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 2.3618 of the shares totaling 36.7 million with a market value of $2.86 billion.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Insider Activity

