AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) is -97.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $83.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATCH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -26.30% and -59.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.85 million and changing 9.31% at the moment leaves the stock -97.22% off its SMA200. ATCH registered -99.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51928 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.47457.

The stock witnessed a -51.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -94.56%, and is -11.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -3001.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.61% and -99.75% from its 52-week high.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Top Institutional Holders

11.0 institutions hold shares in AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH), with institutional investors hold 1.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.60M, and float is at 12.93M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 1.70% of the Float.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 ’24 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $99562.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 ’24 that Atlas Fintech Holdings Corp. (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 ’24 and was made at $12.99 per share for $27058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98869.0 shares of the ATCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, McBey Robert G (Officer) Proposed Sale 12,007 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $48000.0. The insider now directly holds shares of AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH).