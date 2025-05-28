AT&T, Inc (T) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 20.29% Change This Year

AT&T, Inc (NYSE: T) is 20.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $29.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $27.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $27.39, the stock is -0.33% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.12 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.69% off its SMA200. T registered 56.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.3188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.8818.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

AT&T, Inc (T) has around 140990 employees, a market worth around $197.09B and $122.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.82 and Fwd P/E is 12.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.08% and -5.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.93%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.88% this year.

AT&T, Inc (T) Top Institutional Holders

3485.0 institutions hold shares in AT&T, Inc (T), with institutional investors hold 65.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.20B, and float is at 7.19B with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 65.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 629.67 million shares valued at $12.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7502% of the T Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 527.05 million shares valued at $10.07 billion to account for 7.3242 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 322.14 million shares representing 4.4767% and valued at over $6.16 billion, while NEWPORT TRUST CO holds 2.7512 of the shares totaling 197.98 million with a market value of $3.78 billion.

AT&T, Inc (T) Insider Activity

#####