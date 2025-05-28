Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) is -2.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $10.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -11.65% and -9.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.66 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -1.95% off its SMA200. AUR registered 143.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.7674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.27215.

The stock witnessed a -10.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.39%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $10.88B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.86% and -42.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.99%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.38% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

421.0 institutions hold shares in Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR), with institutional investors hold 102.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 979.70M with Short Float at 9.09%. Institutions hold 71.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with over 178.54 million shares valued at $494.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4892% of the AUR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 92.18 million shares valued at $255.35 million to account for 5.932 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 83.31 million shares representing 5.3613% and valued at over $230.78 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 4.6614 of the shares totaling 72.44 million with a market value of $200.65 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 ’24 that Boyland Gloria R. (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 ’24 and was made at $6.30 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the AUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26 ’24, Boyland Gloria R. (Director) Proposed Sale 30,000 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR).