Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) is 264.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is 25.02% and 49.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock 129.62% off its SMA200. ASM registered 217.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 194.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.39805.

The stock witnessed a 51.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 156.80%, and is 11.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $464.71M and $70.22M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.83 and Fwd P/E is 15.85. Profit margin for the company is 18.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.75% and 2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.73%).

with sales reaching $26.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.67% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.05% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.56% in year-over-year returns.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Top Institutional Holders

69.0 institutions hold shares in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM), with institutional investors hold 10.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.77M, and float is at 136.89M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 9.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 3.36 million shares valued at $3.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5166% of the ASM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with 0.8 million shares valued at $0.72 million to account for 0.5987 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARD ASSOCIATES INC which holds 0.77 million shares representing 0.5782% and valued at over $0.7 million, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 0.3233 of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Insider Activity

