rts logo

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) down -17.47% since start of the year

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -17.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 3.87% and 10.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -8.29% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -55.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.242 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.49395.

The stock witnessed a 12.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.79%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $410.77M and $70.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -430.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -57.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.41% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

228.0 institutions hold shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP), with institutional investors hold 30.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 299.83M, and float is at 253.07M with Short Float at 6.75%. Institutions hold 25.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.54 million shares valued at $21.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1871% of the BLDP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with 7.83 million shares valued at $17.68 million to account for 2.6146 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND which holds 7.05 million shares representing 2.3537% and valued at over $15.86 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 1.6688 of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $11.24 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.