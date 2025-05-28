Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) down -17.47% since start of the year

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -17.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 3.87% and 10.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -8.29% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -55.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.242 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.49395.

The stock witnessed a 12.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.79%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $410.77M and $70.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -430.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -57.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.41% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

228.0 institutions hold shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP), with institutional investors hold 30.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 299.83M, and float is at 253.07M with Short Float at 6.75%. Institutions hold 25.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.54 million shares valued at $21.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1871% of the BLDP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with 7.83 million shares valued at $17.68 million to account for 2.6146 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND which holds 7.05 million shares representing 2.3537% and valued at over $15.86 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 1.6688 of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $11.24 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Insider Activity

