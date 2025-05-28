Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) is 34.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.17 and a high of $17.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $17.91, the stock is 6.10% and 13.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.94 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 28.82% off its SMA200. BCS registered 65.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.774 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.90335.

The stock witnessed a 13.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.92%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has around 91300 employees, a market worth around $63.91B and $35.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.68. Profit margin for the company is 20.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.11% and 0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.73%).

with sales reaching $7.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.14% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.59% in year-over-year returns.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

476.0 institutions hold shares in Barclays plc ADR (BCS), with institutional investors hold 7.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.58B, and float is at 3.38B with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 7.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with over 29.98 million shares valued at $321.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.201% of the BCS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with 19.68 million shares valued at $210.76 million to account for 0.132 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 17.49 million shares representing 0.1173% and valued at over $187.33 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.0978 of the shares totaling 14.59 million with a market value of $156.23 million.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Insider Activity

#####