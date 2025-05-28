rts logo

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) is -36.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 0.46% and -8.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.51 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -35.54% off its SMA200. BTE registered -51.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.55965.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.01%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has around 370 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 9.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.32% and -57.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.54% this year.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

230.0 institutions hold shares in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), with institutional investors hold 46.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 770.04M, and float is at 664.73M with Short Float at 10.32%. Institutions hold 45.88% of the Float.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.