Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) is -36.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 0.46% and -8.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.51 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -35.54% off its SMA200. BTE registered -51.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.55965.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.01%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has around 370 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is 9.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.32% and -57.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.54% this year.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

230.0 institutions hold shares in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), with institutional investors hold 46.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 770.04M, and float is at 664.73M with Short Float at 10.32%. Institutions hold 45.88% of the Float.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider Activity

#####