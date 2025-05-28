BBY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Now

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) is -15.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.99 and a high of $103.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $69.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3%.

Currently trading at $72.22, the stock is 2.99% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. BBY registered 2.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.4972 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.2958.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.84%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $41.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.33% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.87%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

1211.0 institutions hold shares in Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), with institutional investors hold 95.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.40M, and float is at 194.77M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 88.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.27 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7749% of the BBY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 22.53 million shares valued at $1.9 billion to account for 10.4291 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.48 million shares representing 6.2405% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.128 of the shares totaling 6.76 million with a market value of $569.51 million.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bilunas Matthew M, the company’s SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO. SEC filings show that Bilunas Matthew M sold 51,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $74.20 per share for a total of $3.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55856.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that Bilunas Matthew M (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) sold a total of 9,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $72.65 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Watson Mathew (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 2,951 shares at an average price of $72.65 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 21,371 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY).