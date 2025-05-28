rts logo

BBY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Now

SQ

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) is -15.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.99 and a high of $103.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $69.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3%.

Currently trading at $72.22, the stock is 2.99% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. BBY registered 2.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.4972 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.2958.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.84%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $41.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.33% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.87%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

1211.0 institutions hold shares in Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), with institutional investors hold 95.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.40M, and float is at 194.77M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 88.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.27 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7749% of the BBY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 22.53 million shares valued at $1.9 billion to account for 10.4291 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.48 million shares representing 6.2405% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.128 of the shares totaling 6.76 million with a market value of $569.51 million.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bilunas Matthew M, the company’s SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO. SEC filings show that Bilunas Matthew M sold 51,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $74.20 per share for a total of $3.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55856.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that Bilunas Matthew M (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) sold a total of 9,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $72.65 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Watson Mathew (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 2,951 shares at an average price of $72.65 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 21,371 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.