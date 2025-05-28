Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) is 43.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.92 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is 8.20% and 27.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 34.68% off its SMA200. BCRX registered 62.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.4926 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.0115.

The stock witnessed a 28.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.31%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has around 580 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $503.49M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.42. Profit margin for the company is -10.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.26% and -2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 132.67% this year.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

357.0 institutions hold shares in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX), with institutional investors hold 86.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 209.21M, and float is at 200.47M with Short Float at 9.13%. Institutions hold 85.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.96 million shares valued at $123.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6676% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 18.77 million shares valued at $116.0 million to account for 9.0926 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 12.57 million shares representing 6.0894% and valued at over $77.68 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5279 of the shares totaling 9.35 million with a market value of $57.76 million.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutson Nancy J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hutson Nancy J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 ’24 at a price of $7.54 per share for a total of $52780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86638.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24 ’24, McKee Amy E (Director) disposed off 8,600 shares at an average price of $6.32 for $54352.0. The insider now directly holds 27,831 shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX).