Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BTOG Stock Is Going Next

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) is -82.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTOG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -4.50% and -7.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.49 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -84.10% off its SMA200. BTOG registered -95.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.18288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.06261.

The stock witnessed a 9.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.48%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $1.44M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.74% and -97.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-470.32%).

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Top Institutional Holders

6.0 institutions hold shares in Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG), with institutional investors hold 0.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.48M, and float is at 7.14M with Short Float at 16.69%. Institutions hold 0.58% of the Float.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Insider Activity

