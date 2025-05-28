rts logo

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) is -11.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $29.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $19.76, the stock is 7.70% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 7.70% off its SMA200. BE registered 16.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.236 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.3473.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.06%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has around 2127 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $1.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.07% and -33.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.23%).

with sales reaching $383.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.54% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.28% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.09% in year-over-year returns.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Top Institutional Holders

526.0 institutions hold shares in Bloom Energy Corp (BE), with institutional investors hold 106.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.97M, and float is at 219.33M with Short Float at 21.69%. Institutions hold 92.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with over 40.76 million shares valued at $498.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.9447% of the BE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 18.99 million shares valued at $232.47 million to account for 8.3605 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 14.57 million shares representing 6.4132% and valued at over $178.32 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.297 of the shares totaling 9.76 million with a market value of $119.48 million.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE disposed off 1,496 shares at an average price of $19.89 for $29755.0. The insider now directly holds 229,682 shares of Bloom Energy Corp (BE).

